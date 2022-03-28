This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Indiana

It's time to grab your family and closest friends and head to the nearest food joint. Ain't no shame if it's a chain — they're delicious!

And good news for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between. To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing.

In Indiana, the best restaurant chain is Schoop's Hamburgers. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Schoop's Hamburgers came into existence in 1948. That's when Allen Schoop opened his first burger joint in Hammond, Indiana. A decade later, Allen opened a second location in the city of Munster. Nowadays, there are a dozen locations of Schoop's Hamburgers in Indiana. This award-winning restaurant has a legendary burger called the Mickey that has a juicy beef patty and a pair of American cheese slices that are perfectly gooey. Schoop's Hamburgers gets outstanding grades, with many patrons lavishing praise on their soups in addition to their burgers.

