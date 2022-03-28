This Is The Best Food Festival In Texas

Name something better than hanging out with your friends and family outside while trying all your favorite foods? We'll wait.

If food festivals are your thing, you've come to the right place. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Food festivals allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.

In Texas, the best food festival is the Austin Food and Wine Festival in Austin. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Each November Austin puts on its annual Food and Wine Festival with local chefs, breweries, and wineries all from the Texas Hill Country. The foodie event allows guests to try some traditional Texas BBQ, along with other bites and sips that make Austin a unique culinary haven.

To read the full list of the best food festival in every state, click here.