This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Texas

It's time to grab your family and closest friends and head to the nearest food joint. Ain't no shame if it's a chain — they're delicious!

And good news for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between. To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing.

In Texas, the best restaurant chain is Whataburger. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

The love for Whataburger in the state of Texas is almost scary. In fact, it's not much of a stretch to say Whataburger classifies as a religion in the Lone Star State. One time, a map was made claiming that Whataburger wasn't Texas' favorite chain and the entire state was up in arms. From their first location in the city of Corpus Christi in 1950, Texas now has nearly 700 of these orange and white restaurants. While all their burgers are as good as the hype would lead you to believe, their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is truly legendary.

