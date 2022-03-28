This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Indiana

Are you Team Mustard or Team Ketchup? While you decide, we've found your weekend plans: finding the best hot dog in your town.

Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best hot dog in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Hot dogs are so simple, yet so much creativity can go into them. They're easy to eat on the run, and although doctors would advise to consume them sparingly, they are too darn delicious. Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits. Gather the family, hop in the car, and take a massive trip around America so you can eat at the greatest hot dog spot in every state!

In Indiana, you can find the best hot dogs at Fort Wayne Coney Island. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

New York isn't the only place with a Coney Island. In Fort Wayne, you get to enjoy a different Coney Island energy, but one that still has the great tasting boardwalk food. When you're there, the only frank you need to order to experience the island properly is the aptly named Coney Island Hot Dog with mustard, Coney sauce, and chopped onions. Fans on Trip Advisor praise Coney Island not just for its hot dogs and the tasty chili that tops them, but the restaurant's nostalgic (even if it's a bit cramped inside) appeal.

