This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Utah

In Utah, you can find the best hot dog at J. Dawgs. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Provo may lack fraternity houses and bars boasting $4 liquor pitchers, but make no mistake it is still a college town. The home of Brigham Young University may be dry but that doesn't mean it's not still teeming with budget-constricted college kids looking for a great cheap meal, and many of them find it in the grill-marked goodness the is J. Dawgs. The dogs here taste like they came fresh from the fire — charred nicely and topped with a secret barbecue sauce. And that unique flavor is why it's not only a hit at BYU, but also up the road in Salt Lake City and arch rival University of Utah.

