This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Utah

It's time to grab your family and closest friends and head to the nearest food joint. Ain't no shame if it's a chain — they're delicious!

And good news for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between. To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing.

In Utah, the best restaurant chain is Arctic Circle. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Arctic Circle's claim to fame is that they invented fry sauce more than six decades ago. While they don't say exactly how it's made, it tastes like a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup with a dash of lemon juice. The first Arctic Circle opened in Salt Lake City, and they now have 37 locations in the state and their reviews are consistently really good. Favorites from their menu include the Halibut 'n Fries made with 100 percent real halibut, their Above-The-Rim Shakes, and their yummy corn dogs.

To read the full list of the best restaurant chains in every state, click here.