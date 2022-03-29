Chick-Fil-A Teams Up With Texas Company To Turn Used Cooking Oil Into Fuel

Chick-Fil-A is partnering with a Texas company to convert its used cooking oil into a renewable transportation fuel.

Darling Ingredients, a company that turns food waste into sustainable products, announced last week in a press release it would collect used cooking oil from chicken fast food giant locations in the United States and Canada.

"At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring — and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet. Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation fuel — all while positively influencing the communities we serve," Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-Fil-A, said in the press release.

Darling Ingredients converts hundreds of millions of pounds of used cooking oil into renewable diesel every year. "Diamond Green Diesel is estimated to produce more than 700 million gallons of renewable diesel in 2022. The finished renewable fuel can reduce greenhouse gasses by up to 85 percent," the company said.

"We admire Chick-fil-A's commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions," Darling Ingredients Executive Vice President of Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations Sandra Dudley said in the press release.