VIDEO: Man's Truck Catches Fire At Oklahoma Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru

By Dani Medina

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Chick-Fil-A in Oklahoma was damaged Tuesday night after a truck caught fire in the drive-thru line.

The fire incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Chick-Fil-A in Tulsa, according to News On 6. A video shared to News On 6 by viewer Jack Stout shows the hood of a pick-up truck on fire while at the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru window. The video shows fire trucks on the scene as well.

David Chen, the owner of the Chick-Fil-A is located at 4933 E 41st St. in Tulsa, told News On 6 the man's truck caught on fire while in the drive-thru. He added another customer helped the man get out of his truck.

"That's what Tulsa's about, right? It's about supporting one another and caring for each other. Tonight we saw an act of heroism from (the customer). I'd be remiss just not to recognize my entire team and just how they stepped into action so quickly. Just grateful to be around such great people in our community," Chen said.

News On 6 reported Chen is trying to find the Good Samaritan to say thank you.

You can watch the video of the truck on fire in the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices