A Chick-Fil-A in Oklahoma was damaged Tuesday night after a truck caught fire in the drive-thru line.

The fire incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Chick-Fil-A in Tulsa, according to News On 6. A video shared to News On 6 by viewer Jack Stout shows the hood of a pick-up truck on fire while at the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru window. The video shows fire trucks on the scene as well.

David Chen, the owner of the Chick-Fil-A is located at 4933 E 41st St. in Tulsa, told News On 6 the man's truck caught on fire while in the drive-thru. He added another customer helped the man get out of his truck.

"That's what Tulsa's about, right? It's about supporting one another and caring for each other. Tonight we saw an act of heroism from (the customer). I'd be remiss just not to recognize my entire team and just how they stepped into action so quickly. Just grateful to be around such great people in our community," Chen said.

News On 6 reported Chen is trying to find the Good Samaritan to say thank you.

You can watch the video of the truck on fire in the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru here.