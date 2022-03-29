Phoenix Lands In Top 5 Of This Prestigious Ranking

By Ginny Reese

March 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Phoenix once again landed among the top-performing cities. The city came in at number four on the Milken Institute's 2022 Best-Performing Cities list.

The Milken Institute website states, "The Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities Index (BPC) provides a means for comparing metros’ recent performance." The website ranks cities based on various metrics including job creation, wage growth, and output growth, reported ABC 15.

Phoenix moved up on the list from its 2021 seventh-place ranking and its 2020 twelfth-place ranking. The report stated:

"The Valley of the Sun is becoming a major player in high-tech sectors as multiple companies have either expanded or relocated to the area in the past two years. Looking to capitalize on a business-friendly environment, expansive talent pool, and quality of life, companies such as Nikola Motor Co., Microsoft, Uber, DoubleDutch, and Gainsight have increased the size of their local footprint."

According to the list, here are the top 10 best-performing cities in the US:

  1. Provo-Orem, UT
  2. Austin-Round Rock, TX
  3. Salt Lake City, UT
  4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
  5. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
  6. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA
  7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
  8. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
  9. Colorado Springs, CO
  10. Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.