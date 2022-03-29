Phoenix Lands In Top 5 Of This Prestigious Ranking

Phoenix once again landed among the top-performing cities. The city came in at number four on the Milken Institute's 2022 Best-Performing Cities list.

The Milken Institute website states, "The Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities Index (BPC) provides a means for comparing metros’ recent performance." The website ranks cities based on various metrics including job creation, wage growth, and output growth, reported ABC 15.

Phoenix moved up on the list from its 2021 seventh-place ranking and its 2020 twelfth-place ranking. The report stated:

"The Valley of the Sun is becoming a major player in high-tech sectors as multiple companies have either expanded or relocated to the area in the past two years. Looking to capitalize on a business-friendly environment, expansive talent pool, and quality of life, companies such as Nikola Motor Co., Microsoft, Uber, DoubleDutch, and Gainsight have increased the size of their local footprint."

According to the list, here are the top 10 best-performing cities in the US:

Provo-Orem, UT Austin-Round Rock, TX Salt Lake City, UT Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Colorado Springs, CO Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX

