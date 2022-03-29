Texas Resident Wins Big With $2 Million Lottery Prize

A Texas resident just cashed in on some biiiiiig money!

Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday (March 29) a San Antonio resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. The winning ticket was sold at Big's Valero gas station at 25020 Blanco Road in San Antonio.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, played a Quick Pick ticket with Power Play in which they matched all five white ball numbers (8-10-21-41-62), but not the red Powerball number (7) on February 12. The Power Play number was 3.

The San Antonio resident isn't the only person to claim big bucks in the past week. According to the Texas Lottery, McKinney and Fort Worth residents both cashed in on a $1 million prize. The McKinney resident purchased the winning ticket at Kwik Shop at 215 E. University Drive in McKinney. The Fort Worth winning ticket was bought at Texaco Lake June at 8470 Lake June Road in Dallas. Both winners chose to remain anonymous.