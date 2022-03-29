A Texas teenager has been arrested after police say he assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend over a social media notification.

Cruz Jesus Castillo, 19, was arrested by Brownsville police on an outstanding warrant for assault of a pregnant person and publish/threat to publish intimate visuals, according to ValleyCentral, who cited a Brownsville Police Department media release. Police said the alleged assault occurred on March 9.

Castillo saw a social media notification on his pregnant ex-girlfriend's phone when they were both at his house. Castillo pulled her hair, punched her and pushed her, according to police. He then took her home, where he continued to assault her before dropping her off.

She was taken to the hospital "for fear that something might have happened to her baby," police said in the release, according to ValleyCentral.

Castillo is being held on $20,000 bond for assault of a pregnant person and a $5,000 bond for publish/threat to publish intimate visuals.