Earlier this week, students at a Texas middle school were caught on video pelting a substitute teacher with chairs in a classroom fight.

The video, now gone viral, shows several students throwing chairs at the substitute teacher, according to CBS 11. The substitute teacher is seen in the video throwing chairs back at the students and then wiping blood from his head. The incident occurred at DeSoto West Middle School in DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas.

The incident caused classes to be canceled Friday. Faculty were required to report to school, however, to discuss changes in safety policies. CBS 11 reported new changes included the barring of using cell phones and headphones in the classroom and an increase in hallway monitoring.

The video went viral on social media this week, garnering the attention from rapper Cardi B, who publicly denounced the students in the video who threw chairs at the substitute teacher. In a tweet Thursday, the "Up" singer said:

"Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher …Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it’s giving y’all p****"

You can watch the video below: