This Is The Best Bar In All Of Washington State

The possibilities are endless when you're thinking about a bar to choose from. From dives and pubs to speakeasies and hybrids, there's always a place for your to get a sip of alcohol. Some patrons may become diehard fans and stick around for some time.

It's not just drinks that keep people coming back to a bar. Live music, food, different seating options, games, and other amenities

Since there are so many bars in every American town and city, which ones stand out from the rest? Luckily, Mashed pinpointed the best bar in every state, including Washington state. Writers say you should head over to...

Baby Bar!

This is what the website had to say about this bar:

"The Evergreen State is packed with Seattle cocktail bars, small-town taverns in the Puget Sound, and the actual bar from Northern Exposure (The Brick in Roslyn, Washington). But when it comes to character, nothing beats Baby Bar in Spokane. The house rules include 'No crying' and 'No fake accents,' while the drink menu lists beer and booze. Touring alternative bands often pop in to play and drink, or both. And, if you're hungry, Baby Bar has a great neighbor: Neato Burrito."

You can find Baby Bar at 827 W 1st Ave. in Spokane.

