This Is The Best Bar In Indiana

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

If you're getting the gang together and hitting your favorite spot on the town over the weekend or need to blow off some steam after work, you might be wondering if the bar you're headed to is the best. Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best bar in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest. We've selected the best bar in every state, even in exceptionally challenging places like New York, California, and Oregon that have an almost overwhelming abundance of awesome bars. Some are cash only, some are operating in historic structures, and some are literally surrounded by a luxury apartment complex. ... People everywhere are passionate about where they do their drinking, and we can say with absolute certainty that you won't find a bad bar on this list.

In Indiana, the best bar is Red Key Tavern in Indianapolis. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

If you're attracted to bars with buzzing neon signs, hook into Red Key Tavern. Inside, you'll find 1950s-style décor, even though the Red Key was opened in 1933 (and before that it was a Piggly Wiggly since 1927). This is a well-established, cash-only Midwestern bar, complete with generations of regulars, daily drink specials, and a simple menu of cheeseburgers, chili, and potato salad. The mirrored walls, soft twinkle lights, small tables, and loads of wall décor and framed awards make the place always feel cozy.

Red Key Tavern is located at 5170 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis.

