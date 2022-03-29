This Is The Best Bar In Utah

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

If you're getting the gang together and hitting your favorite spot on the town over the weekend or need to blow off some steam after work, you might be wondering if the bar you're headed to is the best. Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best bar in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest. We've selected the best bar in every state, even in exceptionally challenging places like New York, California, and Oregon that have an almost overwhelming abundance of awesome bars. Some are cash only, some are operating in historic structures, and some are literally surrounded by a luxury apartment complex. ... People everywhere are passionate about where they do their drinking, and we can say with absolute certainty that you won't find a bad bar on this list.

In Utah, the best bar is Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Shooting Star Saloon has been open since 1892 — making it the longest-running bar in Utah according to Gastronomic. But according to the bar itself, it's been slinging cold ones since 1879, making it the oldest continuously operating saloon west of the Mississippi. The Huntsville bar in northern Utah offers beer only — but not craft beer, just honky-tonk beer. No cocktails or wine, but there is coffee, malts, and soda. There is also a menu of Huntsville-famous burgers served with chips — no fries.

Shooting Star Saloon is located at 7350 E. 200 S. in Huntsville.

