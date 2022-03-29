This Louisville Eatery Serves Up Old-School Dishes That 'Taste Like Home'

One family-stye eatery in Louisville serves up some old-school dishes that are hard to beat. The Courier Journal reported that Kayrouz Café on the corner of Willis and Wiltshire Avenues originated in the 20s and has been in St. Matthews since 1976.

The eatery has great customer service and serves up some stellar dishes. The most-ordered menu item is the Reuben, which is made with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thinly-sliced corned beef on a crisp grilled rye bread. The homemade carrot cake is also a fan favorite.

The owner of the restaurant, Tyler Conway, runs the restaurant with a skeleton crew. Manager Madison Rhyne told the Courier Journal, "(It’s been) just the two of us for about the last year and a half. And two dishwashers."

Conway says that a "help wanted" sign has been on the door for at least a year, but only a few applications have come from it. He said, "A little kitchen help or a little front-of-house help would be huge. I’ve never… in (the) 10 pre-pandemic years of owning and running this place… (experienced) anything like (this) as far as the labor shortage goes."

Click here to learn more about the eatery.