This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as the best waffles in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included Yo Mama's as the top choice for Alabama.

"Yo' Mama's is known for southern comfort food dishes—and that includes chicken and waffles," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The plate starts out with a golden Belgian waffle, which gets topped with six fried chicken wings. Top it off with some syrup or hot sauce, and you have the most perfect, mouth-watering meal."

