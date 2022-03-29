This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2022
A Cambridge restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included Zinneken's Waffles as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Simply put: Don't skip the chicken and waffles at Mullets Restaurant," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "A massive waffle is topped with perfectly golden fried chicken and house-made bourbon maple glaze. You can't beat that!"
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best waffles in every state:
- Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
- California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
- Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
- Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
- Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
- Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
- Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
- Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
- Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
- Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
- Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
- Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
- New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
- New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
- New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
- North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
- Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
- Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
- Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
- Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
- South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
- Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
- Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
- Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
- Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)