This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2022

Close-Up Of Food In Plate On Table
Photo: Getty Images

A Cambridge restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included Zinneken's Waffles as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Simply put: Don't skip the chicken and waffles at Mullets Restaurant," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "A massive waffle is topped with perfectly golden fried chicken and house-made bourbon maple glaze. You can't beat that!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best waffles in every state:

  1. Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
  5. California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
  6. Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
  8. Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
  10. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
  14. Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
  22. Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
  23. Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
  26. Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
  28. Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
  30. New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
  31. New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
  33. North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
  36. Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
  38. Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
  39. Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
  40. South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
  44. Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
  45. Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
  46. Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
  49. Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.