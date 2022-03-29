This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Connecticut

A Newington restaurant with is being credited as having the best waffles in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included the Sloppy Waffle as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The Sloppy Waffle is known for over-the-top waffle creations, including one that shares the restaurant's name," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The Sloppy Waffle is a liege waffle that's topped with two eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and syrup. Oh, and it's all served with home fries."

