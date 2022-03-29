This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Newington restaurant with is being credited as having the best waffles in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included the Sloppy Waffle as the top choice for Connecticut.
"The Sloppy Waffle is known for over-the-top waffle creations, including one that shares the restaurant's name," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The Sloppy Waffle is a liege waffle that's topped with two eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and syrup. Oh, and it's all served with home fries."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best waffles in every state:
- Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
- California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
- Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
- Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
- Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
- Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
- Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
- Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
- Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
- Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
- Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
- Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
- New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
- New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
- New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
- North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
- Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
- Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
- Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
- Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
- South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
- Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
- Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
- Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
- Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)