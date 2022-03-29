This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Pennsylvania

A restaurant with multiple locations is being credited as the best deli in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state, which included Zinneken's Waffles as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The best of two breakfast worlds are combined at Waffles Incaffinated, where you can order a unique eggs benedict," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The English muffin gets swapped out for—you guessed it!—a waffle."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best waffles in every state: