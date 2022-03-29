A Utah woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after police said they used an "electronic shocking device" to discipline two children who were handcuffed together.

Jared Michael Hamilton, 29, and Mercedes Barbara Compton, 29, were arrested after security footage showed the two using the shocking device to discipline Compton's children, ages 5 and 6, according to Local 12.

The arresting Ogden City police officer wrote the following in the probable cause statement: "I was able to review security footage and I saw Jared holding an extended electronic shocking device and reach out and touch the 5-year-old child on the left arm. As Jared touched the arm, the child violently pulled his arm away from the device and tried to get away from Jared but was unable to do so because he was handcuffed to his 6-year-old sister."

The security footage showed Hamilton allegedly grab the 6-year-old and use the shock device on the child's back. Police documents said, "Just as the 5-year-old child did, the 6-year-old after being touched with the device, jerked her body away from it and tried to get away," according to Local 12.

The officer said Compton was seen taking the device away from Hamilton after he shocked both kids and was seen "waving it around in front of both the kids before reaching out and touching the 5-year-old child with it." Compton tried to touch the 6-year-old child with the device.

Hamilton and Compton were both arrested on suspicion of child abuse. They are both facing two third-degree felony charges of intentionally inflicting serious physical injury to a child.