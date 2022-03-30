Ariana Grande's Brother Shares Sweet Tribute To His 'Superstar' Sister

Ariana Grande received a sweet tribute from brother Frankie Grande in honor of Women's History Month! Frankie took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 30) to share a post celebrating his "superstar" sister. Read the caption below:

@arianagrande… where do I even begin?! You are a superstar in every sense of the word...your kindness, business-savvy, and balancing act between fierceness and softness is a constant source of inspiration. I’m SO lucky to have had such an amazing partner in crime through all these years!!!

WHO RUNS THE 🌎?! #GIRLS! And nearing the end of #WomensHistoryMonth, I want to say thank you to ALL the women in the world, especially the ones in my family, for your dazzling strength and wisdom! I would not be anything close to who I am today without all the amazing women in my life 🙏✨

Frankie included a carousel of photos of him and his sister at the recording studio, on the red carpet, with their family, and more. See the post below: