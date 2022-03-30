Ariana Grande's Brother Shares Sweet Tribute To His 'Superstar' Sister
By Yashira C.
March 30, 2022
Ariana Grande received a sweet tribute from brother Frankie Grande in honor of Women's History Month! Frankie took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 30) to share a post celebrating his "superstar" sister. Read the caption below:
@arianagrande… where do I even begin?! You are a superstar in every sense of the word...your kindness, business-savvy, and balancing act between fierceness and softness is a constant source of inspiration. I’m SO lucky to have had such an amazing partner in crime through all these years!!!
WHO RUNS THE 🌎?! #GIRLS! And nearing the end of #WomensHistoryMonth, I want to say thank you to ALL the women in the world, especially the ones in my family, for your dazzling strength and wisdom! I would not be anything close to who I am today without all the amazing women in my life 🙏✨
Frankie included a carousel of photos of him and his sister at the recording studio, on the red carpet, with their family, and more. See the post below:
The singer recently launched chapter two of her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty and announced that it would be available in Ulta Beauty stores on April 17th. She previously stated: “'R.E.M.' encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound. But also eyes and dreams and our most effective communicators. You can say more with the way you look at someone than you can articulate with words sometimes. They’re what we use to dream, rest ... and so much beauty happens there.”