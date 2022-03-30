Chance The Rapper Responds To Keyshia Cole's Claims About Curving Her
By Tony M. Centeno
March 30, 2022
Nearly a decade ago, Chance The Rapper attempted to get singer Keyshia Cole's attention on Twitter. Now, years after the Acid Rap spitta got his big break, Cole finally acknowledged him online. However, their first interaction wasn't exactly what he'd hoped for.
On Tuesday, March 29, a loyal Keyshia Cole fan happened to come across an old tweet Chano posted back in 2013. After she retweeted and tagged Cole in it, the "Love" singer responded by accusing the Chicago rapper of ignoring her text about working together.
“Now I get why he shaded me when I text him about a song,” Cole replied. Chance didn't take long to respond.
"U musta text someone else 🤔," Chance tweeted back.
Neither artist continued the conversation online so hopefully they're able to resolve their miscommunication amicably. Their collaboration still has potential though. Chance The Rapper recently broke his musical silence recently after he dropped his new song, "Child of God" featuring Moses Sumney. The record, which is his first solo offering since in two years, was accompanied with a painting created by Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah. In the official music video for the song, Chance is seen writing his rhymes as Opiangah paints the masterpiece. The painting is also currently on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.
"Child of God" is the first single from his upcoming album. We'll see if Keyshia and Chance make peace on a potential collaboration for the project. For now, you can catch the video for his new song below.