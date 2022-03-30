Nearly a decade ago, Chance The Rapper attempted to get singer Keyshia Cole's attention on Twitter. Now, years after the Acid Rap spitta got his big break, Cole finally acknowledged him online. However, their first interaction wasn't exactly what he'd hoped for.

On Tuesday, March 29, a loyal Keyshia Cole fan happened to come across an old tweet Chano posted back in 2013. After she retweeted and tagged Cole in it, the "Love" singer responded by accusing the Chicago rapper of ignoring her text about working together.

“Now I get why he shaded me when I text him about a song,” Cole replied. Chance didn't take long to respond.