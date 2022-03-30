Donald Glover Shares An Update About His New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
March 30, 2022
Donald Glover may be focused on the closing season of FX's Atlanta and his upcoming Amazon series, but he still makes time to record new music.
During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live posted Wednesday, March 30, Glover, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, spoke on his thoughts about making a comeback in the music industry. He doesn't indicate when (or if) he'll make his return, but he did say that he's had to block out some time in his busy schedule for studio sessions.
"I'm making a lot of music," Glover told Kimmel. "I really love doing it. I've made a bunch of it. It's just really about how to experience it at this point."
Donald Glover on making new music as Childish Gambino: "I'm making a lot of music...It's just really about how to experience it at this point." pic.twitter.com/DcYftYuur6— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 30, 2022
“It used to just flow but now I have kids so nothing flows anymore," he added. "Nothing’s as easy as it used to be so I do block off time now."
The last time Glover released music was back in 2020. Last March, the actor-rapper randomly released a 12-track project, dubbed 3.15.20, featuring 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and others. The majority of the song titles consisted of numbers except for "Time" featuring Ariana Grande and "Algorhythm." Prior to that Glover connected with Beyoncé and JAY-Z for their collaboration "MOOD 4 EVA" featuring Oumou Sangaré, which was inspired by Disney's The Lion King (2019).
Glover had a firm grip on the music industry throughout the 2010's thanks to critically-acclaimed albums like Awaken, My Love! (2016) which contains his Grammy award-winning song "Redbone," and Because the Internet (2013), which features Chance The Rapper, Jhené Aiko and Azealia Banks. He's also responsible for other popular projects like Kauai (2014) Royalty (2012) and Camp (2011).
Watch Jimmy Kimmel's full interview with Donald Glover below.