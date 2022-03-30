Donald Glover Shares An Update About His New Music

Donald Glover may be focused on the closing season of FX's Atlanta and his upcoming Amazon series, but he still makes time to record new music.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live posted Wednesday, March 30, Glover, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, spoke on his thoughts about making a comeback in the music industry. He doesn't indicate when (or if) he'll make his return, but he did say that he's had to block out some time in his busy schedule for studio sessions.

"I'm making a lot of music," Glover told Kimmel. "I really love doing it. I've made a bunch of it. It's just really about how to experience it at this point."