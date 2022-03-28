Donald Glover is preparing to move on from his infamous Atlanta series to focus on his next venture with Amazon studios. Ahead of his chapter, the actor-rapper revealed who he's hired to help him cook up his next show.

Glover was celebrating the premiere of Atlanta season three at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 25 when he gave Vanity Fair an update about his upcoming Amazon series. The star of Solo: A Star Wars Story confirmed that Malia Obama, the daughter of the 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, will join the writer's room for the show.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover said. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”