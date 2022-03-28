Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama Will Write For New Amazon Series
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2022
Donald Glover is preparing to move on from his infamous Atlanta series to focus on his next venture with Amazon studios. Ahead of his chapter, the actor-rapper revealed who he's hired to help him cook up his next show.
Glover was celebrating the premiere of Atlanta season three at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 25 when he gave Vanity Fair an update about his upcoming Amazon series. The star of Solo: A Star Wars Story confirmed that Malia Obama, the daughter of the 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, will join the writer's room for the show.
“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover said. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”
According to the outlet, the show is potentially called "Hive," which may center around a Beyoncé-type character. Obama will lend her writing skills to the show while Glover will serve as the executive producer and writer of the series. The actor, who's also known as rapper Childish Gambino, praised the writing style of Barack and Michelle's eldest daughter and insisted that she has a bright future in the film industry.
This is just the latest production opportunity Obama has landed after she graduated from Harvard last year. She has had several internships with major productions like HBO's Girls in 2015 and the Weinstein Company in 2017. She also worked as a production assistant for Halle Berry's TV show Extant.
Glover first revealed that he planned to hire Obama for the series last year, but now he's formally confirmed her involvement. Obama herself hasn't commented on her new role with Glover but hopefully she'll have more to say once the show makes its grand debut in the future.