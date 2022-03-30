Several Students Injured In Multi-Car Crash With Mooresville School Bus

By Sarah Tate

March 30, 2022

Several students in North Carolina were injured during a multi-car crash involving a school bus in Mooresville.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, four students were on board a Mooresville Graded School District bus Wednesday (March 30) afternoon when it was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, per WCNC. The crash occurred near East Mooresville Intermediate School at the intersection of Avalon Reserve Drive and Landis Highway.

All of the students on board received non-life threatening injures and were treated at the scene of the crash. Another person, who was in one of the other two vehicles involved in the crash, was also injured and taken to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries, WSOC reports.

As of 5:30 p.m., no additional information has been released, including the extent of injuries and the condition of the individual transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

Another North Carolina school bus was involved in a crash in February, with 11 of the 31 students on board requiring hospital treatment for their injuries. The 48-year-old bus driver, who was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, was cited for failing to maintain control of the bus.

