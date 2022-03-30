The Kid LAROI On 'Wild' GRAMMY Award Nomination: 'I Still Can't Believe It'

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for The Kid LAROI, who snagged a spot on the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and debuted smash collaborations with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, among other hit songs. The Australian singer-songwriter also delivered two high-energy sets at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, starting with the Daytime Stage and performing again at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas later that evening.

The Kid LAROI’s work with Bieber earned him a GRAMMY Award nomination in the Album of the Year category for Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe). He’s also nominated in the Best New Artist category, which recognizes one who “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.” The Kid LAROI caught up with iHeartRadio between his exclusive Sony Set the Stage performance and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which is set to air on Sunday (April 3). Read his interview below:

iHeartRadio: You’ve had huge successes lately with some of your hit songs and collaborations, including “Without You,” “Stay” and others. What is it like for you to see how these songs have resonated with fans, including during live shows?

The Kid LAROI: The biggest priority to me is to create something cool while using my real experiences, so to see that people resonate with it is everything to me. It is a reminder that none of us are alone in what we go through.

iHeartRadio: When it comes to your music, where does most of your inspiration come from?

LAROI: Life. I love making music, and I feel blessed to have the ability to turn my joy and even pain into art.

iHeartRadio: What can fans expect from you as far as new music goes?

LAROI: I’m dropping something special for them soon, get ready.

iHeartRadio: How did you approach your Sony Set the Stage performance of “Stay?”

LAROI: Sony has everything to do with where I am right now – so this project was so important to me. “Set the Stage” has been an amazing opportunity to bring my fans into my work. I love that their artwork is appearing right next to mine, it’s pretty awesome.

iHeartRadio: What was it like to hear that you’re nominated for Best New Artist at the GRAMMY Awards this year?

LAROI: It was wild. Just wild. I still can’t believe it!

iHeartRadio: The GRAMMY Awards Best New Artist Category is defined as one that “recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.” As you look back at how your breakthrough has impacted the musical landscape, what are some of the biggest moments that stand out to you?

LAROI: My shows at the Palladium in LA and Irving Plaza in NY were some big moments for me. Every time I get to perform it means a lot to me, because everything I do is for my fans.

iHeartRadio: You’ve spoken before about your clothing styles. How do you express yourself through fashion? What would you say are some of your most signature looks?

LAROI: I love to experiment with fashion, just like I do in my music. I would say that my style has significantly evolved since first moving to the states. I used to wear tracksuits all the time, but I’ve felt so much more freedom to try new things and I just love mixing it up.

iHeartRadio: Is there anything else we haven’t talked about that you’d like to add?

LAROI: Did I mention that I love my fans? They’re the reason I do everything I do.