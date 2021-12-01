Olivia Rodrigo & The Kid LAROI Named In Forbes '30 Under 30' List

Forbes has released this year's "30 Under 30," and both Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have achieved coveted positions in the list. Miley Cyrus, Justin Lubliner, Tayla Parx, and Phil Quist served as judges for this year's Music section of the "30 Under 30" list.

Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI's inclusion in the list comes as no surprise for those who have been following them over the past year. Rodrigo first skyrocketed to fame with the January release of her debut single, "Driver's License." The track was followed by her debut full-length album, Sour, which has garnered critical acclaim and provided her with wins at this year's MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards, as well as several nominations for the upcoming Grammy awards. Rodrigo has been open about how she's managed to adjust to her sudden fame, sharing that she's been going to therapy to help her navigate the new changes in her life.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stay," has remained at the top of the charts since its release in July. Both Bieber and The Kid LAROI took to the stage at this year's MTV VMAs to perform the track. He then performed not one, but two sets at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival, which saw him perform at iHeartRadio's Daytime Stage before heading over to the T-Mobile Arena. The young rapper also teased earlier this year that he may have a collaboration with Tame Impala in the works.

Jack Harlow, Chelsea Cutler, Iann Dior, Lil Durk, Fletcher, Giveon, Baby Keem, Willow Smith, Tinashe, Don Tolliver, Leon Thomas, Tenille Townes, and Remi Wolf were among the other artists included in this year's list.