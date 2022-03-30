Thieves Get Pickup Truck Stuck On ATM They Tried To Steal In Washington

It's very rare that a band of thieves gets thwarted by the thing they're trying to steal. Such was the case for some unlucky suspects in Washington state, according to KMTR.

On Tuesday around 5:30 a.m., Pasco Police responded to an alarm from Wheatland Bank on Sandifur Parkway. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a pickup truck with a chain hooked to an ATM. Authorities say the vehicle tore the machine off its foundation, but the force needed to do so got the truck stuck on a curb.

That's when the truck backed up but ended up running over the ATM, leaving the vehicle stuck again, officials speculate.

Since the getaway vehicle was rendered immobile, authorities say the three suspects involved fled the scene. They later determined the pickup was stolen out of Kennewick, Washington, and no money was taken from the ATM.

Security cameras captured the crooks throughout the area, but police have yet to identify them nor make any arrests, according to reporters.

To rub more salt in the wounds, Pasco Police described the situation as a scoreboard.

"CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR," they wrote in a Facebook post, which included pictures of the damaged ATM and the suspected vehicle. The ending score: "Bad Guys-1 ATM-2."