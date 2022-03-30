This Arizona County Has Gained More Residents Than Any Other US County

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

While many U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease last year, one Arizona county gained more residents than any other county in the entire country.

According to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week, Maricopa County was the top U.S. county for population growth between July 2020 and July 2021.

In July of 2020, the county had 4,438,342 residents. In July of 2021, the population had grown to 4,496,588. This gives the county a numeric growth of 58,246 residents.

According to the numbers, here are the top 10 counties in numeric population growth for 2021:

  1. Maricopa County, Arizona
  2. Collin County, Texas
  3. Riverside County, California
  4. Fort Bend County, Texas
  5. Williamson County, Texas
  6. Denton County, Texas
  7. Polk County, Florida
  8. Montgomery County, Texas
  9. Lee County, Florida
  10. Utah County, Utah

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.