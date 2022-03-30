This Arizona County Has Gained More Residents Than Any Other US County
By Ginny Reese
March 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
While many U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease last year, one Arizona county gained more residents than any other county in the entire country.
According to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week, Maricopa County was the top U.S. county for population growth between July 2020 and July 2021.
In July of 2020, the county had 4,438,342 residents. In July of 2021, the population had grown to 4,496,588. This gives the county a numeric growth of 58,246 residents.
According to the numbers, here are the top 10 counties in numeric population growth for 2021:
- Maricopa County, Arizona
- Collin County, Texas
- Riverside County, California
- Fort Bend County, Texas
- Williamson County, Texas
- Denton County, Texas
- Polk County, Florida
- Montgomery County, Texas
- Lee County, Florida
- Utah County, Utah
Click here to check out the full study.