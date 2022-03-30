This Arizona County Has Gained More Residents Than Any Other US County

While many U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease last year, one Arizona county gained more residents than any other county in the entire country.

According to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week, Maricopa County was the top U.S. county for population growth between July 2020 and July 2021.

In July of 2020, the county had 4,438,342 residents. In July of 2021, the population had grown to 4,496,588. This gives the county a numeric growth of 58,246 residents.

According to the numbers, here are the top 10 counties in numeric population growth for 2021:

Maricopa County, Arizona Collin County, Texas Riverside County, California Fort Bend County, Texas Williamson County, Texas Denton County, Texas Polk County, Florida Montgomery County, Texas Lee County, Florida Utah County, Utah

