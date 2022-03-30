This Is Nevada's Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal

"Once-in-a-lifetime" meals are hard to come by. It's not every day that you find a restaurant so good that it's worth traveling for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best "once-in-a-lifetime" meal. The website states, "We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

According to the website, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in Nevada comes from Blackout in Las Vegas..

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Dine in the dark at Blackout in Las Vegas, where a seven-course meal will be served to you in complete darkness. The only people who are able to see in this restaurant are the servers who are all wearing night-vision goggles. "This is a truly unique experience. If you're a foodie, like taking risks and trying new things then this is the place for you." said one reviewer."

