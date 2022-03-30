This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Indiana

Sometimes in life, there are few once-in-a-lifetime moments — a wedding, a graduation, a birth. But even more rare are those once-in-a-lifetime meals. Yes, those meals that absolutely take your breath away and you can't stop thinking about for weeks on end while you're eating your third frozen TV dinner this week.

If you're looking for that experience again, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle site did it:

We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.

In Indiana, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal can be found Artisan in Elkhart. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Artisan is a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant, where farm-to-table dishes are the star. The menu is filled with steakhouse classics like ribeye and garlic mashed potato, along with more modern dishes like miso sea bass with jasmine rice and lotus root. Reviewers cannot say enough great things about this restaurant, including "I was expecting it to be amazing from what friends had said about it…but it was above and beyond everything I expected."

Artisan is located at 505 S Main St. in Elkhart.

To read the full list of once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state, click here.