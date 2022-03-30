This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Texas

Sometimes in life, there are few once-in-a-lifetime moments — a wedding, a graduation, a birth. But even more rare are those once-in-a-lifetime meals. Yes, those meals that absolutely take your breath away and you can't stop thinking about for weeks on end while you're eating your third frozen TV dinner this week.

If you're looking for that experience again, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle site did it:

We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.

In Texas, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal can be found at Emmer and Rye in Austin. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Emmer and Rye serves farm-to-table cuisine with a menu that changes daily based on what's available. The carbon-neutral restaurant serves a variety of modern dishes like summer squash with green mole, and smoked cheddar, and black garlic ice cream with chocolate, orange, and tomato. "Easily top 5 meal of my life, maybe even #1. Food is sublime and the staff are all knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and wonderful people," raved one diner.

Emmer and Rye is located at 51 Rainey St #110 in Austin.

To read the full list of once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state, click here.