This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Utah

Sometimes in life, there are few once-in-a-lifetime moments — a wedding, a graduation, a birth. But even more rare are those once-in-a-lifetime meals. Yes, those meals that absolutely take your breath away and you can't stop thinking about for weeks on end while you're eating your third frozen TV dinner this week.

If you're looking for that experience again, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle site did it:

We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.

In Utah, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal can be found at Franck's Restaurant in Holladay. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Franck's Restaurant whips up French-American food in an unpretentious setting. The high-end menu features dishes like Beets a l' Orange with goat cheese, Tamari-Glazed Korbuta Pork Loin, and Chocolate Hazelnut Pie with bourbon gelato. "This chef is incredible. The service is second to none. Our favorite place for sure," said one diner.

Franck's Restaurant is located at 6263 Holladay Blvd E in Holladay.

To read the full list of once-in-a-lifetime meals in every state, click here.