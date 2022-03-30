This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Arizona

When you think of restaurant chains in the state, what are the first ones that pop into your head?

There are more than 88,000 restaurant chain locations across the country. So while there's not typically an issue of quantity, it may be hard to find the chain with the best quality.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best restaurant chain. The website states, "To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

According to Mashed, the best restaurant chain in Arizona is Bobby Q's Restaurant. The website explains what sets this chain apart:

"Bobby Q's Restaurant is a chain in the state of Arizona that serves spectacular food that their loyal patrons absolutely adore. With locations in Phoenix and Mesa, this restaurant's primary focus is on the science of barbecue. However, while their barbecue dishes are great, Bobby Q's Restaurant also has the best fried chicken in all of Arizona. Go to any of their locations and order with confidence, as you're sure to be rewarded with an outstanding meal."

Click here to check out the full list.