This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Kentucky

When you think of restaurant chains in the state, what are the first ones that pop into your head?

There are more than 88,000 restaurant chain locations across the country. So while there's not typically an issue of quantity, it may be hard to find the chain with the best quality.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best restaurant chain. The website states, "To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

According to Mashed, the best restaurant chain in Kentucky is Fazoli's. The website explains what sets this chain apart:

"The first Fazoli's restaurant opened their doors for the first time in 1988 in Kentucky in the city of Lexington. Even though they now have over 200 locations, they're still headquartered in Lexington and remain a local favorite. Fazoli's is an Italian restaurant chain that is known for their freshly-prepared pastas, breadsticks, and marinaras. If you're feeding a large group, you can't go wrong with any of their family meals, particularly the Fresh Tossed + Oven Baked Duo. This yummy meal consists of your choice of one oven-baked pasta, one fresh-tossed pasta, and eight of their glorious breadsticks."

Click here to check out the full list.