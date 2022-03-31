Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Indiana For The First Time

Andrea Bocelli is making his Hoosier State debut this year!

The Italian tenor will perform alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on December 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the venue announced on Thursday (March 31).

"The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is honored and thrilled to perform with Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated artists of our time. We are grateful for this opportunity to unite the incomparable talents of Mr. Bocelli and the ISO to bring this remarkable event to the central Indiana community," Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra CEO James Johnson said in a statement.

Bocelli will perform songs from his latest studio album, Believe, as well as love songs and holiday songs, according to WTHR.

"It is an honor to welcome Andrea Bocelli to our world-class venue in this global city for the very first time and watching him perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, one of the nation’s best, will be an unforgettable experience for our guests," Pacers Sports & Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer Rick Fuson said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will also get early access starting Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. ET.