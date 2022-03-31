Bucs Announce Special Honor For Bruce Arians This Season

Bowles, who previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18, is now the sixth minority NFL head coach, joining Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders; Robert Saleh of the Jets; Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins; and Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.

"I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades," Bowles said. "Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season."

Arians, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year (2012, 2014), has an official career head coaching record of 80-48-1 and an unofficial record of 89-51-1, having served as the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach during a 9-3 season in 2012 amid then-head coach Chuck Pagano's cancer battle, with the record officially being credited to Pagano.

Bowles went 24-40 during four seasons as the Jets' head coach and 2-1 as the Miami Dolphins' interim coach in 2011 before joining the Buccaneers' staff in 2019.