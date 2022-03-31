Cardi B Debuts Shocking Hairdo, Teases New Music

Cardi B can also be seen shooting footage that may be used in the music video for her joint effort with Kay Flock, who's been locked up since last December for a murder charge. It's the first time Bardi has hopped on a NY Drill record, but the Bronx native appeared to enjoy shooting the music video. Following the video shoot, the Invasion of Privacy rapper actually took the time to address online haters who had something to say about her new collaboration and hairstyle, which is similar to the red bandana that members of the Bloods street gang also wear.

“Let me tell y’all something, because I be trying to be nice and trying to keep peaceful, but y’all not going to keep f**king playing me,” Cardi said in the video. "If y’all see my videos’ Red Bars,’ if you see my s**t ‘Pull Up On Me,’ and y’all see how the f**k I did my s**t, I always been doing videos like this.”

There's no word yet on when her collaboration with Kay Flock will drop. Watch Cardi B address her critics below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE