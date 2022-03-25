Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA In Steamy Video For "No Love (Extended)"
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2022
Cardi B's new verse on Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love" is here and it comes with some borderline-NSFW visuals.
On Friday, March 25, the extended version of Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love" featuring Cardi B hit streaming services everywhere. In addition the song, they also released the official music video, which shows Cardi, Summer and SZA in the sexiest ensembles possible. The video begins with the "Up" rapper and Summer in a lavish, pink and white bed wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and white pearls. As she kicks of the record, Cardi croons the beginning of her verse in a way that will surprise fans.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Eventually, the video continues with Bardi and Walker performing the song while in a field of roses. SZA joins in on the fun by singing her verse while sitting on what looks like a white sculpture of a dolphin. The video ends with a sensual dance number as Summer signs off while literally standing on top of the world.
The steamy collaboration comes shortly after all three songstresses announced the extended version earlier this week. Not long after the announcement, Cardi B said that she was initially scared of hopping on the record because she didn't know what to do for it at first. She was also nervous about how she sounds on the song.
"When Summer Walker asked me to join it, I was stuck for like a week,” Cardi explained. “I was like, ‘S**t, I don’t know what the f**k to do?’ ‘Cause this is one of my favorite songs. It’s an amazing song. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m scared because this is one of the best songs and everybody love this song.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get on it and for people to not like it.'”
Sounds like Cardi did her thing on the song regardless of her fears. Watch the video for the extended version of "No Love" above.