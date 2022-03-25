Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA In Steamy Video For "No Love (Extended)"

Eventually, the video continues with Bardi and Walker performing the song while in a field of roses. SZA joins in on the fun by singing her verse while sitting on what looks like a white sculpture of a dolphin. The video ends with a sensual dance number as Summer signs off while literally standing on top of the world.

The steamy collaboration comes shortly after all three songstresses announced the extended version earlier this week. Not long after the announcement, Cardi B said that she was initially scared of hopping on the record because she didn't know what to do for it at first. She was also nervous about how she sounds on the song.

"When Summer Walker asked me to join it, I was stuck for like a week,” Cardi explained. “I was like, ‘S**t, I don’t know what the f**k to do?’ ‘Cause this is one of my favorite songs. It’s an amazing song. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m scared because this is one of the best songs and everybody love this song.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get on it and for people to not like it.'”

Sounds like Cardi did her thing on the song regardless of her fears. Watch the video for the extended version of "No Love" above.