Some Arizona Residents Now Have A Unique Option For Paying Utility Bills

The City of Chandler is now accepting a unique form of currency for paying bills, reported FOX 10 Phoenix. The city is officially one of the first in the Phoenix metropolitan area to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Any customers who have Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin connected to their PayPal accounts will be able to use it for paying bills.

Chandler's current online bill payment software, Invoice Cloud, was able to add the cryptocurrency option into their system. This came as the city determined that it was a viable choice for residents.

Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Dawn Lang said in a statement, "They handle the conversion of the cryptocurrency payment, and send the City the value of the payment in dollars, thereby eliminating any market volatility risk for Chandler."

City Council Member Mark Stewart has been an advocate for the cryptocurrency payment option. He stated, "It’s about customer service for our residents. Digital currency and blockchain is advancing quickly, and as the Community of Innovation, we feel it is important to be on the forefront of this technology and offer it to our residents as a payment method for utility payments and other fees."