Harry Styles Is Back With Vulnerable New Single 'As It Was': Watch

Harry Styles dropped his highly anticipated groovy and emotional new single "As It Was" alongside its music video on Thursday evening (March 31.)

The song starts off with a child's voice saying "Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you" before moving into an upbeat 80's inspired pop beat. The chorus repeats "In this world, it's just us/You know it's not the same as it was." Styles gets vulnerable in the song's verses with lyrics like "Answer the phone/ "Harry, you're no good alone/Why are you sitting at home on the floor? What kind of pills are you on?" The video features striking visuals, and it sees Styles dressed in red while dancing with a partner dressed in blue, as they rotate in circles and get pulled apart while continuously trying to find each other - driving the lyrics of the song home.

Last week, Styles announced the release date for his new album Harry's House, dropping on May 20th. On Monday (March 28), he also revealed that the first single from the album "As It Was" would be released on April 1st, but lucky for us it came early! Harry's House will be the follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed Fine Line, which won him a Grammy for pop solo performance. It will include 13 tracks.

Watch the music video below.