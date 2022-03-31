Hundreds Of Plushies Spill Out On I-5 In Portland

Did Christmas come early? Drivers and transportation officials were left wondering that after hundreds of stuffed animals littered an interstate in Portland, Oregon, OregonLive reports.

The state Department of Transportation posted photos of the Wednesday morning (March 30) incident, which shows nearly 300 plushies of Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Minions, My Little Ponies, and other iconic cartoon characters scattered across Interstate 5 near Burnside Bridge.

Workers had to shut down one lane to collect the toys, but luckily it caused minimal traffic issues.

"This #ToyStory was found on SB I-5 at #BurnsideBridge. We think they may have been on their way to Pizza Planet, but we're not exactly sure how they got there," officials joked. "Crews have taken them to our north #Portland maintenance yard for care, cuddles and feeding."