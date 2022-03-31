JetBlue To Cut Or Suspend 27 Flight Routes For Summer 2022

JetBlue announced plans to cut or suspend 27 flight routes this summer amid staffing issues.

The airline company's decision was initially reported by SimpleFlying.com, which notes that only two routes -- Austin and Nashville to Cancun -- will be cut permanently, while most others could possibly return in October or November.

SimpleFlying.com shared the following list of cut or suspended flights, which includes the date in which the change will go into effect, as well as when the airline began offering the service:

Austin-Cancun ; ends April 30th (started in March 2021)

; ends April 30th (started in March 2021) Boston -Key West ; ends May 1st, back October 30th (February 2021)

; ends May 1st, back October 30th (February 2021) Fort Lauderdale-Cartagena ; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2014)

; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2014) Fort Lauderdale-Chicago O'Hare ; ends April 30th, back October 1st (January 2017)

; ends April 30th, back October 1st (January 2017) Fort Lauderdale-Cleveland ; ends May 3rd; restarts October 1st (April 2015)

; ends May 3rd; restarts October 1st (April 2015) Fort Lauderdale-Grand Cayman ; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2018)

; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2018) Fort Lauderdale-Portland (Oregon) ; ends April 28th, back October 31st (December 2020)

; ends April 28th, back October 31st (December 2020) Fort Lauderdale-Port of Spain ; ends April 30th, restarts October 1st (May 2014)

; ends April 30th, restarts October 1st (May 2014) Fort Lauderdale-Providenciales ; ends April 30th, back October 1st (November 2015)

; ends April 30th, back October 1st (November 2015) Fort Lauderdale-Seattle ; ends April 29th, restarts October 30th; (October 2020)

; ends April 29th, restarts October 30th; (October 2020) Fort Lauderdale-St Maarten ; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (February 2019)

; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (February 2019) Hartford-Las Vegas ; ends April 30th, back October 1st (December 2020)

; ends April 30th, back October 1st (December 2020) Hartford-San Francisco ; ends April 29th, restarts October 2nd (December 2020)

; ends April 29th, restarts October 2nd (December 2020) JFK-Key West ; ends May 1st, resumes October 30th (February 2021)

; ends May 1st, resumes October 30th (February 2021) Los Angeles-Austin ; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2020)

; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (October 2020) Los Angeles-Raleigh Durham ; ends April 29th, back October 1st (December 2020)

; ends April 29th, back October 1st (December 2020) Los Angeles-San Jose (Costa Rica) ; ends April 30th, restarts November 1st (December 2020)

; ends April 30th, restarts November 1st (December 2020) Los Angeles-West Palm Beach ; ends April 29th, resumes October 2nd (November 2020)

; ends April 29th, resumes October 2nd (November 2020) Nashville-Cancun ; ends April 30th (March 2021)

; ends April 30th (March 2021) Newark-Atlanta ; ends April 30th, back October 1st (February 2021)

; ends April 30th, back October 1st (February 2021) Newark-Austin ; ends April 29th, restarts October 1st (August 2020)

; ends April 29th, restarts October 1st (August 2020) Newark-Charleston ; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (July 2020)

; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (July 2020) Newark-Jacksonville ; ends April 30th, back October 2nd (July 2020)

; ends April 30th, back October 2nd (July 2020) Newark-Las Vegas ; ends April 30th, restarts October 1st (August 2020)

; ends April 30th, restarts October 1st (August 2020) Newark-Phoenix ; ends April 29th, resumes October 1st (August 2020)

; ends April 29th, resumes October 1st (August 2020) Newark-Raleigh Durham ; ends April 29th, back October 1st (February 2021)

; ends April 29th, back October 1st (February 2021) Newark-San Diego; ends April 30th, resumes October 1st (August 2020)

Air travel is currently rising to pre-pandemic levels, but experts say airlines have pulled back amid surging oil prices brought on by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and ensuing international sanctions, CBS News reports .