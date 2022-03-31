Louisiana Family Happy To Be Alive After Tornado Lifts House Off The Ground

A family in Louisiana is grateful to be alive after they said a tornado lifted their home off the ground on Wednesday (March 30) night.

Sha Hebert said her family is lucky to be alive after severe storms hit their Roseland home, per WWLTV. She said she received tornado alerts Wednesday shortly before the storm hit the home, which also housed her mother and stepfather as well as her son.

"The next thing I knew windows started blowing out. I screamed for [her son] to get to the bathroom," she recalled of the scary moments. "The dressers and everything were falling."

The storms were so strong, Hebert said the home they were sheltering in was lifted off the ground by a possible tornado.

"All you could see was stuff flying," she said. "It picked [the house] up. It picked up and just dropped."

Her mother, Vonda Granger, added, "When it picked the trailer up it was like all the oxygen just flew out. You couldn't breathe and then it just dropped all at once."

While the family and even their dog "Baby" were made it through the storm, their family cat did not. After experiencing their home lifting off the ground and seeing the damage that was left behind, which included a wooden post through the windshield of their SUV, Hebert said her family is lucky to be alive.

"I was just thankful. Thankful to be alive," she said. "That's all I could say was thank God my baby was OK."

According to WAFB, the National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night.

Another tornado, confirmed by the NWS to be EF-0 strength, hit St. Tammany Parish just east of Cane Bayou south of U.S. 190. Even more, it had almost the exact path as the tornado that hit one week prior.