Louisiana Family Happy To Be Alive After Tornado Lifts House Off The Ground

By Sarah Tate

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A family in Louisiana is grateful to be alive after they said a tornado lifted their home off the ground on Wednesday (March 30) night.

Sha Hebert said her family is lucky to be alive after severe storms hit their Roseland home, per WWLTV. She said she received tornado alerts Wednesday shortly before the storm hit the home, which also housed her mother and stepfather as well as her son.

"The next thing I knew windows started blowing out. I screamed for [her son] to get to the bathroom," she recalled of the scary moments. "The dressers and everything were falling."

The storms were so strong, Hebert said the home they were sheltering in was lifted off the ground by a possible tornado.

"All you could see was stuff flying," she said. "It picked [the house] up. It picked up and just dropped."

Her mother, Vonda Granger, added, "When it picked the trailer up it was like all the oxygen just flew out. You couldn't breathe and then it just dropped all at once."

While the family and even their dog "Baby" were made it through the storm, their family cat did not. After experiencing their home lifting off the ground and seeing the damage that was left behind, which included a wooden post through the windshield of their SUV, Hebert said her family is lucky to be alive.

"I was just thankful. Thankful to be alive," she said. "That's all I could say was thank God my baby was OK."

According to WAFB, the National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night.

Another tornado, confirmed by the NWS to be EF-0 strength, hit St. Tammany Parish just east of Cane Bayou south of U.S. 190. Even more, it had almost the exact path as the tornado that hit one week prior.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.