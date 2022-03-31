North Carolina Professor Describes 'Breathtaking' Trip To Space

A professor from North Carolina took a trip to space and has a lot to say about the "breathtaking" experience.

Jim Kitchen, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was one of six who took part in the fourth manned crew on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight to the edge of space, WRAL reports. After the initial flight was pushed back by a few days, the launch on Thursday (March 31) was delayed even further due to high winds before the rocket officially lifted off at 10 a.m.

"That was an out-of-body experience," Kitchen said when he touched back down to Earth. "This was pushing that final boundary, going to space. I was thinking on the way up, you're going 2,300 miles an hour and you feel every bit of that."

During the flight, the crew experienced about three minutes of weightlessness. Check out the video of the crew floating through the air as they look at Earth from above.