Snoop Dogg Gives An Update On Status Of Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Album

When Snoop acquired Death Row in February, there were a few albums that weren't automatically included in the deal like Dr. Dre's first album as well as projects from 2Pac. However, at the top of March, Snoop revealed in a recent interview that he was able to grab The Chronic, Doggystyle, the Above The Rim soundtrack, which was also released via Death Row, and more.

“It’s all mine," Snoop said. "I’m able to move it around and do what I need to do with it. As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row. Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic. I got The Chronic album. I got Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food, Above the Rim. I got all those records.”

At the moment, The Chronic isn't back on every streaming service just yet, but Snoop's Doggystyle is making its way back so clearly there's progress being made.