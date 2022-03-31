This Is The Best Bar In Louisiana

Louisiana has no shortage of busy bars, cozy pubs and hidden speakeasies, so there are plenty of options for your next night out. But with so many choices, how do you know where to start?

Mashed recently compiled a list of the best bar in each state, from cash-only dives to carefully crafted cocktails enjoyed with rooftop views. According to the site:

"Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest."

So which Louisiana bar was named the best in the state?

The Sazerac Bar

Located inside New Orleans' Roosevelt Hotel, The Sazerac Bar's classic old-school vibe is has earned it the distinction of being the best bar in the state. The Sazerac Bar is located inside the Grand Roosevelt Hotel at 130 Roosevelt Way in New Orleans.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bar in Louisiana:

"Though many fantastic bars and breweries dot the historic districts of Alexandria, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, it's New Orleans that is considered one of the premier drinking capitals of the world. It also happens to be home to the best bar in Louisiana. The Sazerac Bar at the Roosevelt Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter is moody with its African Walnut wood, leather seating, and Paul Ninas murals (via Conde Nast Traveler)."

Check out the full list here to see the best bar in each state.