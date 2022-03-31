This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Nevada

When you think of restaurant chains in the state, what are the first ones that pop into your head?

There are more than 88,000 restaurant chain locations across the country. So while there's not typically an issue of quantity, it may be hard to find the chain with the best quality.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best restaurant chain. The website states, "To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

According to Mashed, the best restaurant chain in Nevada is PT's Taverns. The website explains what sets this chain apart:

"Back in 1982, a PT's Pub opened in Las Vegas. As the company grew, their pubs started selling food and became known as taverns. Today, there are 60 PT's Taverns in Nevada and they all get high marks for their food and service. On their menu, you can find yummy food such as Baked Soft Pretzel Bites, Golden Wings, and The Angry Burger with sriracha bacon, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and a ranch dressing that is surprisingly spicy. And, don't fret, all their taverns have a wide array of alcohol — from beer to the hard stuff."

