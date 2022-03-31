This Is The Video Game That Kentuckians Cheat At The Most

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Admit it... we have all used a cheat code at least once while playing video games. Cheat codes have been around since the early days of gaming. They started as a way for gamers to figure out how to cut corners in their favorite games. Now, game creators embed them into the games themselves.

All Home Connections conducted a study to determine which video game each state loves to use cheat codes for. The website states, "With 37% of gamers admitting to cheating, the team at All Home Connections wanted to find out which video game each state cheats in most and what Americans really think about cheating in video games."

According to the study, Kentuckians cheat the most at Among Us.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the most cheated at game, with 14 states googling "GTA 5 cheats." Fortnite came in second place with 9 states googling the game's cheat codes.

According to the site, here are the top games that Americans are cheating at the most, with the number of states googling the games' cheat codes:

  1. Grand Theft Auto 5- 14 states
  2. Fortnite- 9 states
  3. Valheim- 7 states
  4. Among Us- 6 states
  5. Resident Evil Village0 3 states
  6. The Witcher 3- 3states
  7. Animal Crossing- 3 states
  8. Call Of Duty- 2 states
  9. Red Dead redemption 2- 1 state
  10. Doom Eternal- 1 state
  11. Minecraft- 1 state

Click here to check out the full study.

